Lahore Development Authority continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

On Tuesday, LDA teams sealed more than 15 properties on Ferozepur Road and adjoining localities for illegal commercial use.

The properties sealed include private bank, grocery stores, shopping centres, sanitary stores, school, pharmacy, property office, bakery and food points.

شہر بھر میں غیرقانونی تعمیرات/ کمرشل فیس نادہندگان کے خلاف بھرپور آپریشن جاری کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کافیروز پور روڈ اور ملحقہ علاقوں میں آپریشن، غیرقانونی کمرشل استعمال پر 15سے زائد املاک سیل کر دیں۔ @commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/jT5mrvzf4b — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) October 3, 2023

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali and Director Town Planning-VII Syed Ali Abbas carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams and Police.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.