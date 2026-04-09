No, Petrol Price has NOT Been Slashed by Rs78 in Pakistan; Latest Update

ISLAMABAD – Social media users rejoiced over a viral notification that claims upto Rs100 per litre price drop of Petrol and Diesel for rest of April amid tweaks in global prices, but it turns out to be another Hoax as officials denied it.

The Fake Notification doing rounds online said petrol in Pakistan had been slashed by Rs78 per liter and diesel by Rs100, sparking hopes of instant savings. Amid the confusion, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) quickly stepped in to clarify that no government announcement had been made, calling the viral notification completely fake.

The authority urged masses not to share unverified reports and stressed that any claims of price changes without an official statement are baseless, turning the buzz of cheaper fuel into a reminder of the importance of fact-checking.

FAKE NEWS

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) officially turned down shocking reports claiming cut in petroleum product prices. OGRA spokesperson said no government announcement regarding fuel prices has been made, and the public is urged not to fall for fake news.

Actual Petrol Prices

Fuel Price Petrol 378.41 Diesel 520.35

Authorities also warned that any unverified news about petroleum prices is misleading and could confuse the public. The authority made it clear that without an official government notification, any claims of price changes are baseless, and no press release has been issued.