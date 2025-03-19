No Mobile Shutdown for Youm-e-Ali amid beefed up security measures

LAHORE – Muslims will observe Youm-e-Ali on March 22 across Pakistan to pay homage to the fourth caliph Hazrat Ali RA who was martyred on this day.

Reports in local media said Punjab government decided to keep mobile services operational during Ramadan 21 processions, as authorities decided to keep communications uninterrupted during this religious occasion.

As part of enhanced security protocols, Lahore Police sought a conditional ban on double-riding during processions. According to DIG Operations, the ban will be enforced on major routes, including those for the central 21st Ramadan processions, to maintain public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

In bid to strengthen security, over 8,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across Lahore city. These officers will be tasked with ensuring the smooth conduct of the processions while maintaining strict surveillance and controlling traffic to avoid potential threats.

The security arrangements are said to be more stringent compared to previous years, with authorities aiming to provide a safer and more organized environment for the participants of the processions. These measures reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and security during such significant religious observances.

Youm-e-Ali Holiday

Sindh government has declared a public holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday, March 22, to observe Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (A.S). The holiday, confirmed by the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), applies to all public and private schools, colleges, and universities.

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (A.S) commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S), the fourth caliph of Islam. Normal academic activities will resume on Monday, March 24.