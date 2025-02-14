No fear of reference when nothing wrong has been done: Justice Mansoor

ISLAMABAD – Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the reference would be dealt with when it comes, adding, “When nothing wrong has been done, why should there be any fear of a reference?”

Speaking informally with journalists after the oath-taking ceremony of a new judge in the Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that he holds no personal grudge or differences with anyone. “I meet all judges and even have tea together, but if someone chooses not to see the elephant in the room, what can be said?”

A journalist asked Justice Mansoor whether it is said that the judges do not work. In response, he remarked, “Look at the case disposal rate. The number of judgments published in law books is evident. All records are available on the Supreme Court’s website,”.

When questioned about the reference, Justice Mansoor reiterated, “We will see when the reference comes. When nothing wrong has been done, why fear it? God is great,”.

Recently, Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah had stated that the conduct of two senior Supreme Court judges in certain matters could warrant a reference.

However, Senator Irfan Siddiqui clarified that the government has no intention of filing a reference against the judges.