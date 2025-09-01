Nine years on, Zahid Malik’s ideas continue to enlighten minds

ISLAMABAD – Nine years may have passed since Zahid Malik, the visionary founder of Pakistan Observer, celebrated journalist, and revered Islamic scholar, left this world, but his legacy continues to shine brighter than ever.

On his ninth death anniversary, glowing tributes paid to him for being a guiding light for generations.

Zahid Malik, who breathed his last in September 2016, was more than a journalist; he was a thinker whose ideas transcended borders. His groundbreaking masterpiece Mazameen-i-Quran-i-Hakeem, a subject-wise collection of Quranic verses, remains a global reference, translated into multiple languages including English, French, and German. His other work, Mazameen-i-Ahadees-e-Nabwi, further cemented his stature as a scholar devoted to making Islamic teachings accessible to the modern reader.

Malik was no less than gem of Muslim world, as his name belongs among the most influential figures of South Asia.

Malik’s writings are lifeline for Muslims seeking guidance in today’s complex world. His ability to condense vast oceans of knowledge into concise, reader-friendly texts was described as nothing short of extraordinary.

His death was an irreparable loss to Pakistan as his services to journalism and intellectual thought will be etched in history forever.