Indian PM Modi’s plane flies over Pakistan en-route to Paris

LAHORE – A plane carrying Indian Prime Minister Naren­dra Modi made more than half hour journey through Pakistani airspace on its way to France on Monday.

As tensions continue unabated between Islamabad and New Delhi, Indian premier Narendra Modi once again used Pakistani airspace during his journey to Paris. Modi, flying aboard his special aircraft Air India One, departed from New Delhi and entered Pakistani airspace near Okara, where his flight remained for approximately 40 minutes.

The aircraft passed over several cities in Pakistan, including Hafizabad, Sargodha, Talagang, and Kohat, maintaining an altitude of 34,000 feet. The flight later continued into Afghan airspace near Landi Kotal.

During his three-day visit to Paris, Modi is set to preside over the third edition of the AI Summit. After concluding his visit to France, the Indian Prime Minister will head to the United States on February 12, where he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump for the first time during his second term as Prime Minister of India.

Pakistani airspace is open to commercial Indian flights. Prime Minister’s aircraft gets automatic clearance to fly over other countries, with a designated call sign.

In 2019, Islamabad closed its airspace after two Indian jets were shot down, later it was partially reopened it while Indian flights were restricted.

This is not the first time when Indian PM’s jet entered Pakistani airspace amid tensions as Modi made similar journey through Pakistani airspace to Poland in August last year.

More updates to follow…