New arms’ license will be issued to MNAs to possess weapons for their own security

ISLAMABAD – The new arms’ license would be issued to the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to possess weapons for their own security, the sources close to the development said on Monday.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior gave new directions for provision of arms’ licenses to the MNAs.

The decision was made in the meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior that was chaired by Chairman Raja Khurram Nawaz. The Interior Ministry’s officials briefed the members.

Committee member Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that many of our MNAs (Members of the National Assembly) are from tribal districts and face real threats, and the steps should be taken to issue them arms’ licenses.

Chairman Raja Khurram Nawaz said that at least, the MNAs should be legally allowed to possess the weapons. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry added that taxpayers and the business community are the backbone of their economy. He further stated, “If someone is paying billions in taxes, can’t you offer them this facility?” Meanwhile, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan mentioned that many MNAs from Karachi also have expired licenses.

The committee chairman noted that there is a delay in the process of renewing licenses to which the officials from the Ministry of Interior responded that if someone comes for renewal after five years, their license will not be renewed. In response, Tariq Fazal Choudhry remarked, “You don’t renew licenses even after two years.”

Raja Khurram Nawaz stated that the committee directed that at least, the arms’ licenses should be issued to MNAs.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior had previously imposed a ban on the issuance of all types of weapon licenses after complaints emerged regarding the issuance of fake arms’ licenses.