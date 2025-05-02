Is YouTube Being Banned in Pakistan? Latest Update from PTA amid Kashmir Tensions

ISLAMABAD – As tensions between Pakistan and India escalate, after Pahalgam incident, both countries appear to be on high alert, with potential military action looming. Amid volatile climate, digital platforms have become a new front in the conflict, with top Pakistani YouTube Channels being blocked in India.

Amid the digital blackout, social media posts shared online, claiming YouTube will be restricted in Pakistan soon. Fake Screenshots of a notification from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) are being widely shared, suggesting the popular video-sharing platform has been blocked due to the presence of blasphemous content.

YouTube Ban in Pakistan

The viral posts shared statement allegedly from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority PTA directing internet service providers to shut down access to video streaming platform YouTube, citing court orders and public sentiment.

However, fact-checking reveals these claims are false.

Indian social media accounts are actually sharing posts from 2011, when Pakistan ordered PTA to block YouTube amid blasphemy protests. At that time, PTA took steps to limit access to the platform as part of a broader response to public outrage.

In 2025, there is no official announcement from telecom authority or federal government regarding fresh ban on YouTube.

As misinformation continues to misguide masses, let it be known that Fake Accounts YouTube is currently banned in Pakistan is based on outdated information and has been falsely presented as current news. Social media users are advised to verify sources before sharing such posts.