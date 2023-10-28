LAHORE- After losing to India, Australia and Afghanistan, Pakistan also lost fourth match to South Africa in ICC Men’ Cricket World Cup 2023.

The consecutive four defeats have made Pakistan’s chances to reach semi-final slim but there is still a possibility.

The way Pakistan can reach semi final is that it must win all three remaining matches but the situation still depends upon the fate of other teams.

Here is that part for the national team for its survival in the ICC Cricket World Cup:

The next challenge for Pakistan is their seventh match against Bangladesh, scheduled for Tuesday. To secure a semi-final berth, Pakistan must triumph over Bangladesh. This match will be played Kolkata. The second match is against New Zealand in Bangaluru and it is also must-win match and the third match is against defending champions England in Kolkata on November 11. All these three matches are very important for Pakistan.

Besides it, a series of outcomes would need to align for Pakistan to advance, including New Zealand defeating Australia, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands, India prevailing over England, and Sri Lanka triumphing over Afghanistan. Moreover, New Zealand would need to overcome South Africa, India would need to conquer Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan would need to best the Netherlands. While the path is challenging, it is still possible.

Pakistan initiated the tournament on a high note, winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, but fortune has not favored them since. To date, Pakistan has participated in six matches, managing to win two and losing four.