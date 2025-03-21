New York State Assembly, Senate adopt two significant resolutions for Pakistan

NEW YORK – New York (NY) State Assembly and Senate on Friday adopted two significant resolutions for Pakistan, proclaiming March 23, 2025, as “Pakistan-American Heritage Day” and March 19, 2025, as “Pakistani-American Business Celebration Day” in the State of New York.

The first resolution recognized the rich cultural heritage and the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in New York. It further underscored their achievements across various fields, including education, medicine, science, technology, business and industry.

The second resolution highlighted the substantial economic and developmental impact as well as achievements of Pakistani-American entrepreneurs and business leaders within New York State. It acknowledged their role in fostering economic growth, creating jobs, revitalizing neighborhoods, and enhancing the cultural and social fabric of New York. Moreover, it emphasized the philanthropic endeavors and active community engagement of Pakistani-American businesses across the state.