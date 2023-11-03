A milestone in the US-Pakistan relationship is being set as Deputy Speaker of the State of New York Phil Ramos is scheduled to arrive Pakistan on Saturday.

It’s history in the making as no US State lawmaker has ever embarked on a mission with such a vast agenda. The primary focus of his visit is to explore the possibilities of declaring Sindh and Punjab as sister states of New York.

This relationship helps build collaboration between the two respective regions in various sectors including agriculture, education, health, trade, and culture.

Sources say that moreover, Ramos will try to facilitate Pakistani Americans getting medical insurance in Pakistan. Till now, they have to pay through their own pockets if they get medical treatment in Pakistan despite paying costly bills for health insurance in the US.

If the issue is resolved, both countries will equally reap the monetary benefits of this development.

For the United States, it will lower the burden on already strained and understaffed hospitals. Moreover, American insurance companies will benefit by paying relatively less amount to their customers as medicines and treatment is relatively cost-effective in Pakistan.