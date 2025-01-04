New Human Metapneumovirus like COVID 19 spreads fast in China

BEIJING – A new virus like COVID-19, named Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), is spreading fast in China, five years after the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Chinese state media, this virus is affecting children aged 14 and below, though its exact severity remains unclear.

HMPV was first identified in 2000, and there has been no significant change in its intensity since. In the U.S., it infects 20,000 children under five annually. Precautionary measures similar to those for COVID-19 have been recommended to curb its spread.

According to the media reports, those affected by the virus exhibited symptoms resembling the flu and COVID-19. HMPV is among the four major viral infections currently spreading in Chinese hospitals, alongside an increase in other respiratory illnesses.

Professor Andrew Easton, a virologist from the University of Warwick, stated in an email to “Live Science” that HMPV has been recognized as a significant concern for at-risk populations worldwide since its discovery.

“Over the last 25 years, the threat posed by HMPV has not significantly changed,” Easton added. However, he emphasized the importance of investigating any changes in infection patterns or incidence rates.

HMPV belongs to the same virus family as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which causes colds and lung infections. Discovered in 2001, the virus primarily affects children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

In the US, the virus leads to the hospitalization of 20,000 children under five annually, according to Eileen Schneider, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The symptoms include fever, cough and nasal congestion, which can sometimes pose serious health risks.

Easton highlighted that HMPV is particularly concerning for young children and is similar to RSV and seasonal influenza. He pointed out that no significant change in the risk level of HMPV has occurred since its discovery in 2000.

Currently, no vaccine is available, and specific treatments for HMPV are limited. However, symptomatic relief and patient stabilization are possible.

The Chinese authorities advised citizens to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, avoid close contact with infected individuals, and refrain from touching the eyes, nose and mouth without washing hands.

Wearing masks in crowded places has also been suggested as a preventive measure.

The authorities urged the public to stay home when ill, stay updated on vaccines for emerging diseases, consume healthy and immunity-boosting foods rich in vitamins and antioxidants, and avoid smoking, which damages the respiratory system and increases infection risks. The proper hydration is also emphasized for overall health and recovery.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that by the end of 2024, flu-like illnesses were on the rise. The data showed that influenza contributed to 30.2% of positive tests, marking a 6.2% increase from the previous week, with 17.7% of individuals hospitalized for severe respiratory illnesses testing positive.

However, the data also showed that HMPV surpassed other flu-like illnesses like COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus, accounting for 6.2% of positive respiratory disease tests and 5.4% of hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses in China.