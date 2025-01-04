Bushra Bibi changes lawyers’ teams, Insaf Lawyers Forum

ISLAMABAD – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, took action and changed the teams of the lawyers and the Insaf Lawyers Forum, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that Bushra Bibi sought a list of lawyers across the country through Advocate Qazi Anwar.

Both Qazi Anwar and Mishal Yousafzai would report to Bushra Bibi on the legal affairs.

The sources said that Bushra Bibi made Qazi Anwar responsible for final consultations on legal cases and barred lawyers from directly communicating with the PTI founder.

This week, final consultations regarding changes in the KP lawyers’ office-bearers were held with Bushra Bibi, who resolved disputes among lawyers and informed the PTI founder of her decisions.

The sources said that Advocate Qazi Anwar briefed Bushra Bibi on the shortcomings and issues within the lawyers’ leadership.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja refrained from providing any statement.