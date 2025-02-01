Imsha Rehman Video Leaks: TikToker pursues legal action after ‘fake scandal’

LAHORE – Year 2024 saw different scandals of TikTok stars, including Imsha Rehman who fell victim to privacy breach, and that badly affected her career.

Months after disappearing from social media sites, Imsha makes a comeback as she narrates her ordeal. She broke the silence about fake video scandal that affected both her online presence and personal life.

Imsha said the alleged leaks destroyed her life, as she could not face people, continue her education, and was even receiving death threats. She urged people to think about the harm their actions can cause. Social media star said Pakistani trolls think it’s cool to make and share clips of others, but they forget how deeply it affects the person involved.

Imsha Rehman Video Leak

Despite being isolated after the scandal, the girl filed complaint with Federal Investigation Agency FIA for legal action. The culprit behind the scandal was held for leaking the video. She commended their work in ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable.

Imsha Rehman’s decision to seek justice highlights the ongoing need to address online harassment and hold those responsible for such acts accountable.

Earlier, Minhail Malik, Kanwal Aftab and several other stars faced similar dilemma as their clips were shared online.

Who is Imsha Rehman?

The news highlights the rise of Imsha Rehman, a young social media influencer from GB. She was all over the internet as her clips went viral. She began her social media journey by posting content related to fishing and lifestyle.

Over time, she transitioned to creating more relatable and everyday videos on TikTok, which helped her build a stronger connection with her audience. Her following grew rapidly, and as of the latest update, she has over 111,000 followers on Instagram and almost 200,000 followers on TikTok.