New electricity prices for protected consumers from Oct 2024 as subsidy ends

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has withdrawn subsidy on electricity for those consuming up to 200 units per month with effect from running month.

Starting from October, the consumer, who fall in this category, will pay Rs9 to Rs29 per unit as they will not be provided further relief in electricity bills.

The protected customers using up to 50 units will be charged Rs9.39 per unit while it will be Rs13.64 per unit for those consuming 51 to 100 units.

For those consuming 101 to 200 units per month, the electricity rate will be Rs29.21 per unit. It would put an additional burden on the protected customers.

Meanwhile, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a new surcharge policy for bills paid after due date.

A report shared by local TV shared the development of the new regulations, with 5% surcharge will be imposed for payments made within three days past the due date, while a 10% surcharge will be enforced if payments are made after three days.

Earlier, a uniform 10pc late payment charge was imposed on overdue bills, but this new structure aims to provide more flexibility for consumers.

Notably, there will be no surcharge for payments made within the initial three-day grace period following the due date.