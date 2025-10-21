New Delhi becomes world’s most polluted city as toxic air from India affects Lahore

New Delhi has topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities, following a dramatic spike in air pollution caused by extensive firework displays during Diwali celebrations.

The Indian capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a staggering 772, far exceeding the levels considered hazardous for human health.

As a result of cross-border atmospheric movement, the toxic air has also begun to affect eastern cities of Pakistan, including Lahore.

The city was ranked second on the global list of most polluted cities, with an AQI of 245 recorded early in the morning. The average AQI in Lahore is expected to remain between 210 and 240, placing the city’s air quality in the “extremely hazardous” category.

Meteorological reports suggest that winds blowing at 5 kilometers per hour from Dharamshala are pushing the polluted air from northern India towards cities like Gujranwala, Lahore, and Faisalabad, intensifying the smog and haze in Punjab.

In response, provincial authorities in Punjab have mobilized environmental and emergency units. Anti-smog guns are being deployed at smog hotspots, and citizens have been urged to wear masks and follow safety guidelines to reduce exposure.

According to the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, an AQI between 0 and 100 is considered safe, while 101 to 200 is moderately polluted but tolerable. AQI levels between 300 and 500 fall under “heavily to extremely polluted,” posing serious risks to people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Any reading above 500 is classified as “severely hazardous,” with potential health effects even on healthy individuals.

As smog season intensifies in the region, experts warn that continued exposure to such toxic air could lead to long-term health consequences.