Karachi man kills two daughters by slitting their throats

KARACHI – A man has been arrested for killing his two daughters in southern port city of Karachi, an incident that has shocked the country.

Reports said the incident took place in Kausar Niazi Colony located in North Nazimabad area of the city where the suspect, identified as Akbar, slit the throats of her two of the daughters.

The victims were aged 10 and 11, police said as a case has been registered against the father over brutal murder.

Initial investigation revealed the man, who is father of one son and five daughters, was unemployed and facing financial constraints.

However, the actual reason behind such heart-wrenching incident is yet to be determined.

Expert said the incident shows there are gaps in the social support systems, particularly in societies where family suffers from financial issues and finds no assistance to help them recover from the tough phase.