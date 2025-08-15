New Chinese helicopters strengthen Pakistan Army

THE induction of the latest Z-10 ME attack helicopter into the Pakistan Army is a testament to the unwavering and ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China in defence and strategic partnership.

Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir has sent a clear message to adversaries that Pakistan is advancing toward military sovereignty and self-reliance, ready to defend itself and determined to secure decisive superiority. This Chinese-made all-weather platform has caused a stir from the West to India, signaling the end of American dominance. The Z-10 ME enhances Pakistan’s firepower, placing it among global forces with network-centric warfare and airborne attack capabilities.

The first batch of Z-10 ME helicopters was officially handed over to the Pakistan Army Aviation in a grand ceremony presided over by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, reflecting strong leadership commitment to defence. Unlike American AH-1 Cobra and Russian Mi-35 helicopters, the Z-10 ME performs reliably in extreme weather, making it vital for operations in Balochistan, KP and the northern areas. Pakistan plans to acquire more units, with expanded cooperation with China in networked warfare, artificial intelligence, drones and cyber defence. This induction strengthens Pakistan’s strategic position, modernizes its capabilities and reinforces its defence partnership with China.

In the past, Pakistan had 15 AH-1 Cobra helicopters from the United States, which have now reached the end of their operational life. They were replaced by the first AH-1Z Vipers, but in 2018, the United States halted this deal. Pakistan then looked towards Turkey’s T129 helicopters, but this deal could not be finalized due to NATO engine restrictions. In the meantime, Pakistan turned towards China. In this context, China has proven to be a reliable partner for Pakistan, providing not only the Z-10 ME but also previous supplies of JF-17 Thunder, J-10C fighter jets, 4 VT-tanks, P-054A Type frigates, AEW&C aircraft, airborne early warning and control aircraft, HQ-9P air defence systems and other modern military technology. The Z-10 ME not only signifies the latest advancement but also marks the beginning of a new strategic alliance.

The Z-10 ME is equipped with a completely Chinese WZ-16 engine. The engines of this helicopter are fitted with an exhaust direction system, along with an air-cooling system, to minimize its thermal footprint and protect it from the enemy’s IR-guided missiles. Additionally, the fuel tanks are made from materials that do not burst immediately upon impact. The cockpit is armored and bulletproof, capable of stopping a 12.7mm bullet. This helicopter can carry 10 HJ-16 anti-tank missiles, TY90 air-to-air missiles and laser-guided rockets. Its avionics system includes a digital cockpit, helmet-mounted display and thermal imaging, allowing effective targeting even in low-light or nighttime conditions. Its relatively low weight enables it to operate in steep and challenging mountainous terrains like those in Pakistan, where previous platforms such as the AH-1 Cobra or the Russian Mi-35 faced difficulties.

Speaking of weaponry, the Z-10 ME is armed with a chin-mounted 23mm automatic cannon capable of firing approximately 396 rounds per minute. This state-of-the-art helicopter features a total of six hardpoints on its external structure, allowing it to carry ammunition and missiles weighing up to 1,500 kilograms. Another significant capability is its role as a launch and control platform for six SW drones, as well as its ability to carry and fire ET60 torpedoes for maritime missions. The characteristics of this advanced combat machine make it highly effective for close air support, anti-armor missions and counterinsurgency. It is equipped with night vision cameras, thermal imaging and a laser range finder for spotting, locking onto and targeting the enemy under the cover of darkness. For the pilots, helmet-mounted displays enable them to select targets and view information simply by moving their eyes. For Pakistan, this is not merely a military deal but a clear declaration of sovereignty and the military cooperation with China illustrates a strategic positioning beyond just an exchange of commercial technology.

This occurred at a time when our traditional rival India received a shipment of 64 AH-64E Apache helicopters from the United States and operationalized the locally developed LCH (Light Combat Helicopter) “Prachand.” The induction of the Z-10 ME into the Pakistan Army has stabilized the military and defence balance in the subcontinent and the selection of the Z-10 ME represents a balanced, effective and strategic decision for Pakistan, especially under circumstances where political restrictions and obstacles hinder Western defence cooperation.

For the Pakistan Army, it is not just a weapon but a revolutionary step in defence strategy. The Pakistan Army Aviation began its journey in 1958, initially using 47 Bell and 1 UH helicopters, later adopting the AH-1F Cobra as the primary attack platform; however, over time, their effectiveness decreased. The Z-10 ME will effectively fill this gap. Its modern system, extensive weapon range and battlefield survivability enable it to face any internal or external threats. Undoubtedly, the inclusion of the Z-10 ME in the Pakistan Army signifies a significant advancement on both military and diplomatic levels. The growing defence cooperation between China and Pakistan, technological synchronization and partnerships based on geo-strategic interests form the backdrop for the supply of the Z-10 ME. This new chapter in China-Pakistan defence partnership is set to create a new history in the region, underscored by trust, technical superiority and defence self-sufficiency. Not only will there be an improvement in conventional warfare strategies, but Pakistan will also emerge as a prominent and reliable force in the regional balance of power.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

