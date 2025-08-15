Fireworks display on 14 Aug lights up capital

R Aziz

THE dazzling pyro-musical display in honour of Pakistan’s Independence Day was magical to behold for the audience comprising citizens from all walks of life, including those watching across the country on their tv or mobile screens.

Equally enchanted were the guests, the foreign military contingents, and the hosts themselves, Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister and senior most dignitaries including the Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Airforce and Naval Chiefs.

Allied Fireworks International illuminated Pakistan’s Independence Day 2025 with the Nation’s Largest Pyromusical Spectacle at Jinnah Sports Complex. The skies above Islamabad were ignited with history, pride, and unmatched artistry by breath-taking fireworks with a meticulously curated musical journey celebrating of Pakistan’s spirit

CEO Allied Fireworks International, Mr Shahid Butt is the man behind this ‘miracle’ of light and sound lighting up the Sky on such momentous occasions. Quite recently he lit up Lahore with the spectacular showing on the occasion of the Horse and Cattle Show. Allied Fireworks first went international in 1993 with its extraordinary performance of pyrotechnics for Turkmenistan’s Independence Day, a present from Pakistan coordinated with our Embassy in Ashgabat. This phenomenal show continued to light up Turkmen TV screens for years afterwards. Much more recently, two years ago on this very auspicious day, Shahid Butt leading his talented team brought back the first prize to Pakistan, to great acclaim, at the Global Fireworks International Competition in Moscow, a challenging scenario by any account given Russia’s expertise in this highly specialised form of entertainment and display.

The show this evening unfolded as a visual and emotional timeline of Pakistan’s proud history — from its independence to the present. It began with the first radio announcement of Pakistan’s independence, a nostalgic memory that transported audiences back to the dawn of freedom in 1947. As the announcement faded, the beloved melodies of “Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhay” and “Qadam Qadam Abad Tujhe” filled the arena, each synchronized with intricate bursts of colour representing hope, resilience, and unity.

The narrative then surged into the “Marqa-e-Haq” as a tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces, accompanied by martial music. At this point Allied Fireworks unleashed a barrage of synchronized effects, from golden crowns raining over the stadium to silver comet barrages slicing through the sky, symbolizing bravery, sacrifice, and the guardianship of the nation. Finally, the performance concluded in a crescendo of gratitude and patriotism, as songs of thanks to Allah for the blessing of Pakistan soar through the sound system. The skies shimmered with greens, whites, and dazzling golds, visually mirroring the lyrics and enveloping the audience in reflection and pride.

Every segment of the fireworks show was choreographed with colour symbolism — green for our land, white for peace, gold for prosperity, and blue for the dreams yet to come. Thousands of effects and the latest firing technology was used so that each note of music matched perfectly with the percussive explosions of light in the sky. This show was not just entertainment — the objective was a story told through fire and music, honouring the journey of our homeland, the sacrifices made, and the blessings we cherish today.

With Jinnah Sports Complex’s panoramic backdrop this innovative and record-breaking production has redefined large-scale fireworks celebrations in Pakistan. The event will stand as a testament to company’s commitment to innovation, artistry, and national pride. One hopes that the Government will encourage Pakistan exporting abroad this unique fireworks expertise which can include synchronised drones on demand. It may be said that for Allied Fireworks, the sky is no limit!

—The writer is contributing columnist.