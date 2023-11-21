LAHORE – The Traffic Police Punjab is the competent authority issue driving license to eligible persons across the province, including Lahore.

It is mandatory to obtain a license before driving any vehicle as it is crime to drive a vehicle without getting the document from the competent authority.

The driving licenses for motorcycles, cars, commercial vehicles and others are issued by the traffic police department after assessing the driving skills of the applicant. If the person clears the test, the authority issued him a license, allowing him to drive the vehicle on roads.

Eligibility for Car/Motorcycle License

Original ID card

Medical Fitness Certificate (only for the candidates of the age of 50 years or above)

Documents Required

Original learner permit

Rs180 on STR form has to be deposited in the branch after passing the test.

Car, Motorcycle License Fee

As of October 2023, an applicant is required to submit Ticket of Rs950 +Rs100 (HBL) + Rs 1800 delivery fee (total Rs1,230) with documents for the Motorcycle/ Motor Car license.

The tickets can be bought from any branch of the Pakistan Post.