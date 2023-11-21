PESHAWAR – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

A westerly is likely to approach the upper parts on Thursday.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

Cold weather is expected in hilly areas.

Partly cloudy weather and scattered rains are likely in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Fog/smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Swabi, Mardan, Charsada and Peshawar during morning hours.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 05-07 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province and cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 01 C below the freezing point.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 07 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 93 per cent.