ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of the country on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of the country. A westerly is likely to approach the upper parts on Thursday.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

Cold weather is expected in the upper parts of the country.

Partly cloudy weather and scattered light rain are likely on Thursday.

Fog/smog will likely develop in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 05-07 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 07-09 C on Thursday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 08-10 C on Wednesday and 10-12 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 06 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 07 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 93 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 10 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 88 per cent.