Pakistan grants big relief to ICC over Champions Trophy 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has given a big relief to International Cricket Council (ICC) for holding Champions Trophy 2025.

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), the apex body of the country regarding the economic affairs, has approved an exemption on the necessary income tax related to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the ECC meeting during which the several key economic decisions were made

According to the official statement, the committee granted an income tax exemption linked to the ICC Champions Trophy. The exemption will be in accordance with mutual agreements between the ICC and Pakistan and will not impact the overall tax revenue.

The statement further mentioned that the ICC and PCB as well as the PCB and ICC will be granted income tax exemptions. This exemption will apply to the earnings and prize money of the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, the statement clarified that the exemption does not extend to sales tax and federal excise duty for the tournament.

Additionally, the meeting deferred the summary regarding the export of goats and sheep to Kuwait, while approving a supplementary grant of Rs. 6.8 billion for the Ministry of Energy.

On the other hand, Pakistan has made strict security arrangements for the ICC event. A large number of police contingents have been deployed in Lahore for the upcoming matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In the provincial capital, police, along with other security agencies, conducted mock drills at the Gaddafi Stadium. The emergency response drills, under the name “Operation Safe Evacuation,” were supervised by SP Security Abdul Wahab and led by SP Model Town Ikhlaq Tarar.

Officials stated that the mock drill involved participation from police, army, Rangers, and Elite Force units. Additionally, the Bomb Disposal Squad, CTD, Special Branch, and Rescue 1122 also took part in the exercises.

The mock exercise showcased a swift response in case of an attack. The security plan was tested in real-time using mock exercises. The goal of the drill was to strengthen communication among security forces in the event of an emergency.

Quick Response Forces have also been equipped with modern equipment to handle emergencies. A total of 10,000 officers and personnel will be assigned to security duties for the Champions Trophy. Despite a four-tier security perimeter, all agencies have been fully prepared for any emergency situation.

ICC security teams have also expressed complete confidence in the security plan.