Netanyahu says early-stage prostate cancer successfully treated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he has successfully undergone treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, though he did not indicate when the procedure took place.

In a message shared on social media alongside the release of his health report on Friday, the 76-year-old revealed that doctors had identified a malignant tumour at an early stage during a routine examination.

He stated that a “targeted treatment” eliminated the issue, leaving no remaining signs of the disease.

The medical report described Netanyahu as being in overall good health and noted that he received radiation therapy to treat the cancer. However, neither the report nor Netanyahu clarified the timing of the treatment.

Israel’s longest-serving PM explained that he postponed publishing the medical report for two months to avoid what he described as potential “false propaganda” from Iran.

Netanyahu has faced several health issues in recent years. In 2024, he underwent prostate surgery following a urinary tract infection linked to benign enlargement. A year earlier, in 2023, he had a pacemaker implanted.