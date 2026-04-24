Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi Lands in Islamabad ahead of US-Iran Talks 2.0

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad as part of a wider regional diplomatic tour covering Muscat and Moscow, aimed at discussing evolving regional developments and strengthening consultations with neighbouring countries.

According to reports, security has been tightened in Islamabad ahead of possible Iran–United States engagement, with red zones reinstated and law enforcement on high alert.

Earlier, Araghchi held discussions with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, focusing on regional stability, ceasefire efforts, and diplomatic initiatives involving Iran and the United States. Dar later briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who described the development as an important diplomatic step and urged continued efforts to revive negotiations.

Separately, media reports suggest that the United States may send a high-level delegation to Pakistan for potential talks with Iran, including figures such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. However, US Vice President JD Vance is not expected to attend, and Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf is also reportedly absent.

Diplomatic contacts between Islamabad and Tehran continue as both sides monitor the evolving regional situation and broader Iran–US engagement prospects.

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