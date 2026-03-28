Netanyahu, Mossad chief at odds over Iran war: Iranian media

TEHRAN – Iranian media has reported growing differences between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad chief David Barnea over the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The reports suggested that the head of Mossad has not attended key high-level meetings chaired by Netanyahu for the past week, indicating a widening rift within Israel’s leadership.

Citing Hebrew media outlets, Iranian media claimed the dispute began after Netanyahu accused Barnea of providing misleading intelligence about Iran’s military capabilities as well as its political and social conditions.

The reports further alleged that the decision to launch the war against Iran was influenced by these assessments, with its outcome still uncertain. Iranian media warned that any potential setback could pose serious risks for Israel.

However, the Mossad’s reported stance is that it had shared fact-based intelligence, maintaining that the decision to initiate the conflict was taken by Netanyahu himself, who should bear responsibility for any possible failure.

Earlier, Iran carried out a missile attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, damaging US military assets and injuring American personnel, according to US media reports.

A US official said several refueling aircraft were hit in the strike, while at least 12 US troops sustained injuries. Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

Separately, Iranian state television claimed that attempts by three container ships to transit through the Strait of Hormuz were blocked.

The Iranian Navy stated that the vessels, belonging to different countries, were forced to turn back, further heightening tensions in the strategically important waterway.