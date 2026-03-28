Soaring medicine prices in Pakistan leave patients struggling [Check Insulin Rates]

LAHORE – Diabetic and other patients in Pakistan face severe hardship as prices of insulin and several essential medicines soar, putting treatment out of reach for many.

Insulin used for diabetes management has more than doubled, with the injection device price rising from Rs2,200 to Rs4,720.

Medicines for indigestion and acidity now cost Rs620 per pack, up from Rs530. Packs of vitamins and nutritional supplements have increased from Rs480 to Rs510, while a vitamin B deficiency medicine is now priced at Rs600, up from Rs500.

Thyroid treatment drugs have seen a dramatic rise from Rs85 to Rs290, and typhoid medications have increased from Rs805 to Rs930.

Other critical medicines have also experienced significant price hikes, raising concerns among healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Pakistan has a diabetes crisis, with 33–34 million adults affected (~26–31% prevalence), ranking 3rd globally.

According to International Diabetes Federation, Pakistan is one of the 21 countries and territories of the IDF MENA region. 589 million people have diabetes in the world and 85 million people in the MENA Region; by 2050 this will rise to 163 million.