Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt FMs to visit Islamabad for crucial meeting amid ME tensions

ISLAMABAD – The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt will visit Islamabad from 29–30 March 2026 for holding consultation amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan; and Egyptian FMDr. Badr Abdelatty have been invited by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, the foreign ministers will hold in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. The visiting dignitaries will also call on the Prime Minister.

Pakistan highly values its relations with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s cooperation and coordination with these countries across multifaceted areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian for over an hour to discuss regional tensions and ongoing peace efforts.

During the conversation, the premier strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Iran, particularly the recent strikes on civilian installations, and expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Iranian people in these difficult times.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of more than 1,900 lives, offering prayers for the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured.

The prime minister briefed President Pezeshkian on diplomatic contacts being conducted with the United States, Gulf countries, and Islamic nations by himself, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Asim Munir. These efforts aim to create a favorable environment for peace negotiations.

He emphasized Pakistan’s full support for initiatives promoting dialogue and expressed hope that collective efforts could lead to a reduction in regional tensions.