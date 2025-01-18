Negotiations can’t run through multiple doors at once: Siddiqui

The government’s spokesperson for the negotiation committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has disapproved the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s meeting with the top military leadership amid a dialogue process with it, saying that the negotiations cannot be conducted simultaneously through multiple channels.

“There is no point in peeking through small doors and windows now. If the door they had been striving to open for a year is now open, then they should abandon these minor efforts,” the senator said on Saturday, while referring to a recent meeting between PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

Siddiqui revealed that he was aware of the details and conversations held during the meeting. He said that Gohar had expressed optimism over the direct dialogue initiated at the highest military level, describing it as a “positive development”.

“Barrister Gohar reportedly stated that both backdoor and front-door processes for negotiations will continue. However, negotiations cannot be conducted simultaneously through multiple channels,” he added.

Senator Siddiqui noted that PTI founder Imran Khan and Aleema Khan had both welcomed the party chairman’s meeting with the army chief.