Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI for ‘corruption, inflation and devastation’ in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that corruption, economic devastation, inflation and rudeness were the gifts of the so-called ‘change’ in Pakistan.

“It is unfortunate that a developing country was derailed, politics was ruined by introducing filth, and rudeness, arrogance, hatred, and revenge were turned into politics,” said Nawaz Sharif while talking to the MPAs including those from Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Bahawalnagar Divisions on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present there.

The PML-N chief said that the IMF has returned, and with the continuity of policies, the economic progress would be ensured.

“Corruption, economic destruction, inflation, and rudeness were the ‘gifts’ of the so-called ‘change,” said Nawaz Sharif while criticizing the PTI.

He said that they had bid farewell to the IMF, and their narrative is focused on the development of the country and freeing the people from inflation to make them prosperous. The promises made, by the grace of Allah, are now being fulfilled for the people.

The MPAs, in their conversation, said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are symbols of fulfilling promises and loyalty to the country. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have always put aside personal hardships to ease the suffering of Pakistan and its people. The signs of development by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are visible in every corner of Pakistan.

They also mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has worked with “Shehbaz Speed” for the economic stability of Pakistan. Through his personal efforts, the IMF program was restored, and the country was saved from default. Maryam Nawaz reminded everyone of the prosperous times during the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.