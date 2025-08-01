Nawaz, Saim guide Pakistan to 14-run victory over Windies in T20I opener

LAUDERHILL – Pakistan defeated West Indies by 14 runs in the first game of the three-match T20I series in Lauderhill, Florida, on Friday.

West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first.

The team green scored 178 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Saim Ayub was the top scorer with 57 runs, while Fakhar Zaman contributed 28 runs.

Additionally, Hasan Nawaz made 24 runs, Faheem Ashraf scored 16, and Sahibzada Farhan added 14 runs. Captain Salman Ali Agha remained not out on 11, while Mohammad Haris was unbeaten on 6.

For West Indies, Shamar Joseph took 3 wickets, while Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Shepherd claimed one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 179, the West Indies team could only manage 164 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz took 3 wickets, Saim Ayub picked up 2, while Shaheen Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem took one wicket each.

The second and third T20I are scheduled to take place on 2 and 3 August at the same venue with the first ball slated to be bowled at 8pm local time (3 and 4 August, 5am Pakistan time).

Pakistan arrived in Lauderhill on Monday, 28 July and took part in two intensive training sessions. Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi have returned to the T20I squad.