PML (N) supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is slated to return to Pakistan on October 21 to lead his party in the forthcoming general election but the announcement has triggered a controversy about the possible narrative of the PML(N) vis-à-vis accountability of those who allegedly played a role in removal of Nawaz as Prime Minister of the country in 2017. Though not publicly acknowledged, it is generally believed that concerns on this account prompted PML(N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif to re-visit London just after a day of his return to Pakistan from the British capital.

There is a perception and rightly so that MNS has a vision, experience and a team to steer the country out of the existing quagmire, therefore, people have pinned hopes on his return home and taking an active part in national politics. However, it is a foregone conclusion that neither he nor anyone else can deliver in a tense and charged atmosphere as we have witnessed since long. Therefore, those advising him to adopt a policy of confrontation with the Establishment or other political parties are doing no service neither to the PML(N) nor to the country and its people. Nawaz Sharif pursued an aggressive approach after his removal from the power but such a policy did not help mitigate his own woes and that of his party and a conducive environment was created only when he showed his preference to reconciliation. PML(N) played its cards well and as a result it not only was able to cause a downfall of the then ruling party PTI but also has bright prospects to assume power again despite dents caused to its popularity due to measures taken to tackle the economic challenges of the country. In this backdrop, a veteran leaguer and a close confidant of the PML(N) leader – Mushahid Hussain Syed – has wisely underlined that Nawaz Sharif may adopt a ‘forward looking approach’ of ‘forgive, forget and move on’ on the issue of accountability of those who allegedly conspired to oust him from power. He rightly pointed out that Nawaz’ anger was justified but he should not opt for what was a ‘tried, tested and failed formula’. Sanity demands that Nawaz may get rid of the bitter past and play his role as an elder politician to promote national unity and solidarity as the country cannot progress without stability and sincere cooperation of all stakeholders. The remarks made by Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party Maryam Nawaz that Nawaz was returning home to provide relief to inflation-hit people would be the right proposition for electioneering. In the given situation, people have little or no interest in issues other than the record price-hike and they expect the political leadership to announce their roadmap to economic stability and provision of relief to them.