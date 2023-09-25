THE adoption of inclusive political systems resulted in growth for nations throughout history. The establishment of “democracy” was the means to pursue this goal. The era of globalization has not solved the challenges democracies face in delivering social welfare, despite the concept of democracy being as old as human civilization. However, there are some cases where democracies have exhibited themselves as the archetype of obtaining national strength and wealth. The evolution of democracy allowed social groups to establish a foothold in the political system to secure their interests. In the past, citizens’ ability to vote and choose their leaders was determined by their economic status. Political setups mandated property requirements as a prerequisite for voting. It prevented governments from gaining the trust of their citizens. This resulted in historical revolutions that brought chaos to states that abandoned democratic principles.

The conclusion is that states thrive when all social groups coexist in a mutually agreed political system. Athens is credited with coining and fostering the democratic system for public welfare, even with a deep analysis of its roots. Although women were not allowed to vote, the involvement of the general public in decision-making preserved the essence of democracy despite certain limitations. The government improved self-governance models by soliciting opinions from locals through public debate. Winning public confidence is a fundamental aspect of a democratic model and this was achieved by providing a sense of inclusivity and safety. Athens emphasized equal participation in public affairs regardless of social status. “No one so long as he has in him to be of service to the city, is kept in political obscurity because of poverty,” said Pericles, a famous Athenian leader, in one of his speeches.

Nonetheless, Athenian cities were diminutive and the idea of a population boom was unheard of. It permitted councils and assemblies to function where public debate continued to be used for making popular decisions. The growing population of the world made it challenging for governments to foster a sense of public inclusivity and empowerment. Elite individuals amassed great wealth after the Industrial Revolution, allowing them to dominate political power. Bigots obstructed the transformation of democracies into an all-inclusive governance model.

Even in America, the democratic model was dominated by male-white suffrage. Nevertheless, political prudence won and the constitution’s Fifteenth Amendment granted the right to vote to non-white males. Despite resistance from white elites, Americans remained committed to democracy and in 2008, Barack Obama’s presidential win shattered decades-old foundations of white supremacy in politics. Barak Obama surprisingly won more votes from white people than his white rival. The transformation from a white-dominated political structure to an all-encompassing democratic model is a reflection of how Americans have achieved so much prosperity in recent decades. The citizens of the United States have maintained their focus on strengthening the foundations of democracy by nurturing democratic values and principles through devolution of power.

To make democracies work in the modern era, an approach emphasizing inclusivity through local government is crucial. Nowadays, we reside in a digital era where every individual is well-informed about global events. The rise of social media has made it harder for governments to avoid accountability. In the past, people had limited knowledge about how other nations lived and survived, but now they are aware of every step taken by governments across the world for the welfare of their people. Modern democracies are facing higher expectations from their citizens, who are demanding true representative democracy principles to be followed.

Leaders today must possess great wisdom to make democracies work and meet the expectations of the general population. Athenians and Americans recognized that public inclusivity was crucial to maintaining their rule in government, so they implemented measures to involve people in democratic processes through local self-government. Athenians utilized direct democracy while Americans adapted to representative democracy to address the challenges of modernity. Additionally, the transparency in the American electoral process has contributed to the success of representative democracy.

The practice of representative democracy enables local self-rule through local governments, ensuring that the general public is included in state affairs. The welfare of a representative democracy relies on the wisdom of the leaders chosen by locals. Representative democracy was established as a successful model by successful democracies, but many states failed to address public concerns even after adopting the model, resulting in a loss of public trust. The effectiveness of the representative democracy model is dependent on the ability of citizens to participate in the democratic process without facing opposition from those already in public office. Additionally, the public can only choose a genuine representative if they have a deep understanding of the principles and values that a democratic process stands for. Countries with superior education facilities have better democracies and well-educated people have a better vision to elect their representatives.

In addition, representative democracy is unsuccessful when elites dominate and only a handful of wealthy individuals can participate in elections. For this model to succeed, political groups must respect each other and acknowledge their losses in elections. A representative democracy compels public representatives to resolve local public issues to gain the trust of people in democratic models if truly implemented. Local governments serve as democratic organs. The body gains strength when organs function effectively. If the organs don’t function properly, the body can’t produce the intended outcome. The demands of modern times require states to evolve. Creating true representative democracies involves the election of wise local leaders through popular public consent, which can transform the fate of their communities.

Despite a state’s defiance of globalization, the era can highlight the success of nations worldwide through the adoption of true public representation. The absence of this governance model in certain states triggers a sense of deprivation among people. Ultimately, such democracies crumble and their leaders are met with a significant public backlash. A true representative democracy satisfies the objectives of state leaders and the public alike. It’s a win-win situation for all involved. Will leaders in struggling democracies prioritize the strengthening of representative democracy over their ego to benefit their citizens? This question will continue to haunt leaders with autocratic mindsets. The failure to do so will bring about the sorrowful downfall of democracies in such states.

—The writer is CSS Officer, based in Sargodha.

