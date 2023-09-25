FREE and fair elections are the cornerstone of any democratic society. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) plays a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. Recently, the ECP introduced several amendments to electoral rules, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability in elections. It is essential to highlight the significance of adhering to these laws and to create awareness among the people about their role in upholding the democratic process.

The amendments to electoral rules, such as the requirement for candidates to maintain a separate bank account for election expenses, promote transparency. The purpose of this amendment is that the source and usage of funds are documented, making it harder for candidates to violate the spending limits. However in our country it has been seen that the contesting candidates exceed their spending limit and in return no action is taken. We will therefore suggest that in case of violation, the ECP should come to action immediately. There are also some other positive amendments which emphasize the importance of providing access to election-related information. Publishing the list of contesting candidates and their symbols at conspicuous places, as well as making the intra-party election reports publicly available, empowers citizens to make informed choices. The amendments also address the need for a swift resolution of election-related disputes. Setting a time schedule for trial and disposal of petitions ensures that electoral issues are resolved in a timely manner, preventing unnecessary delays and uncertainty. To ensure the effectiveness of these amendments, it is crucial to launch public education campaigns. These campaigns can include informational pamphlets, advertisements and workshops explaining the electoral rules and their importance. Leveraging digital platforms and social media for awareness campaigns can reach a broader audience, especially the younger generation. Short informational videos and infographics can simplify complex legal provisions. Collaboration with civic organizations and media outlets can play a pivotal role in disseminating information about the amendments. Ensuring that these rules are adhered to will strengthen democracy and lead to more credible and representative elections. It is our shared responsibility to protect and nurture the democratic values that form the foundation of our nation.