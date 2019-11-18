Nawaz leaving for London today

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz would travel to London in a high-end Air Ambulance on Tuesday, said his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the doctor said the ambulance would be equipped with a fully functional and staffed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as well as an operation theater.

Dr Khan said a team of doctors and paramedics headed by an Intensivist would also accompany the former prime minister.

Meanwhile the interior ministry on Monday issued a notification to formally allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, stating that the decision has been taken as an “interim arrangement” in light of the Lahore High Court’s order in this regard. In its notification, the ministry reproduced the undertakings provided by Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz to the LHC in which the terms of their travel and return have been laid out.

The undertaking provided by Shahbaz includes a clause that states that the Pakistan High Commission will have the right to meet Nawaz’s doctors to “verify or confirm about his health”.

The LHC had on Saturday allowed the former premier to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment, saying the duration could be extended based on medical reports.

In a blow to the government, which had placed a condition of indemnity bonds for Nawaz’s travel, the court had ordered the federal government to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions. Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, after much deliberation, had granted a one-time permission to Nawaz for four weeks to travel abroad for his treatment provided he submitted indemnity bonds worth over Rs7.5 billion.

The condition was challenged in LHC by the PML-N legal team, on behalf of the former premier, on Thursday and was taken up by the two-member bench on the same day.