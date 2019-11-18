KSE-100 energized with 828 points

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Market opened with SSGC trading at upper circuit and +326pts. The index registered an increase of 868pts during the session, with majority of scrips trading in green and at upper circuits. Engineering (Steel) sector scrips that have since touching lows showed almost 100% price gains, showed selling pressure in MUGHAL, ASTL and ISL. Buying activity was largely seen in Banks, Cement, Fertilizer and E&P. Banking sector led the volumes with 80.4M shares followed by Cement (61.8M) and Power (45.9M).