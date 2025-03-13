National T20: PCB chairman orders to review match fee of domestic players

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday took notice of the reduction in match fee for the domestic cricketers in the National T20 Tournament.

The PCB chairman halted the decrease in the fee.

The spokesperson said that the domestic cricketers participated in the National T20 Tournament would not face a pay cut, and the PCB chairman issued the directives to the Director of Domestic Cricket in this regard.

The chairman ordered an immediate review of all players’ match fees.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 18 teams from 16 regions will take part in the National T20 Cup 2025 scheduled to begin on Friday, March 14 (tomorrow).

The tournament will see 39 matches played across three cities – Faisalabad, Lahore and Multan.

Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium will host 23 matches, including the knockout stage of the competition. In Lahore, the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground will serve as the two venues, while the Multan Cricket Stadium will host eight games.

A prize pot of Rs9.4 million will also be up for grabs, with the winning team clinching Rs5 million and the runners-up getting Rs2.5 million.

The 18 teams have been divided into four groups, with Karachi Region (Blues), Lahore Region (Whites), Larkana Region, Peshawar Region, and Quetta Region placed in Group A.

In Group B, defending champions Karachi Region (Whites) are placed alongside Bahawalpur Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Islamabad Region and Lahore Region (Blues).

In Group C, Abbottabad Region, Faisalabad Region, Hyderabad Region and Rawalpindi Region will go head-to-head, while Group D will see AJK Region, FATA Region, Multan Region and Sialkot Region play each other.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, to be played in Faisalabad on 23 and 24 March. The semi-finals will be staged on Wednesday, 26 March, followed by the final on 27 March, all at the same venue.

The double-header matches in Faisalabad, including the opening match between Karachi Whites and Islamabad Region, will begin at 7 pm, while the second match on the same day will be played at 11 pm.

In Lahore and Multan, the action in the first match will get underway at 4.30 pm, while the second match will begin at 9 pm.