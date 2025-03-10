National security: Guarding core to shield whole

OUR national security has grown increasingly fragile due to a combination of longstanding vulnerabilities and the exacerbation of these weaknesses through self-serving policies and in some instances, manipulation by our foreign adversaries.

Efforts to objectively analyze the country’s history and address the key issues have often been ignored or suppressed for obvious reasons.

Decisions based on tailor-made hypothesis crafted by purpose or by default have frequently been moulded to serve personal agendas.

Resultantly, we have reached a stage where our internal challenges now outweigh the external threats and, in many instances, are virtually supplementing foreign threats.

Given the compelling circumstances, I believe identifying key internal vulnerabilities and offering well-reasoned, actionable solutions, though challenging, are essential, even if they are ignored.

Drawing from my military and intelligence experience, and feeling a moral obligation, I have written this article to address some of the critical issues within my expertise and to propose recommendations that may help mitigate their impact.

After gaining independence in 1947, Pakistan experienced a series of political phases, a blend of different kinds of so-called democratic systems and military rules.

I think blame game is no longer an option and we have to tackle the issues where these stand at the moment.

We have to deal with a political system that has enabled the rise of a powerful elite that rules the country under the name of democracy and are bent upon to maintain their power and influence, even at the cost of national interests.

Democracy has become a facade, with civilian leaders adopting dictatorial tendencies and martial laws imposed when inevitable.

Societal discord remains at the heart of Pakistan’s governance issues.

The failure to establish a system based on justice and accountability has perpetuated the cycle of exploitation and instability, undermining both democracy and national progress.

All decisions at the government level seem to be the quarry of purpose-built hypothesis presented to the decision makers to keep them away from the ground realities.

Pakistan’s volatile neighborhood and regional power struggles have led the military to play a dominant role in governance, often influencing domestic politics.

Capitalizing on opportunities, both internal and external adversaries have been actively working to undermine the military and to diminish its influence and credibility.

The most significant setback has been the escalating threat to our national integrity and cohesion.

Ethnic and sectarian exploitation, compounded by our short-sighted policies, have aggravated the situation.

The agents of influence, embedded in nearly every segment of society, including government circles, continue to serve as the primary tool for our adversaries to exploit.

Our enemies have actively been fomenting hatred and separatist sentiments in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Their networking with BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army), and some of the factions of Taliban, has never been a secret deal.

Even after withdrawal of allied forces and some of the undercover Indian intelligence networks from Afghanistan, we must not forget that those who continue to operate against Pakistan from across Pak-Afghan border, have been their partner in crime, and still remain connected.

Presence of a series of Indian consulates established all along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders, with the sole purpose of launching operations in the KP and Balochistan should never be overlooked.

Indians are maintaining five diplomatic representative offices in Afghanistan: Kabul, Herat, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Mazar-i-Sharif and four in Iran: Tehran, Bandar Abbas, Shiraz and Zahedan.

Interesting. Isn’t it?

India’s compelling role in constructing Iranian port at Chabahar and maintaining a highway connecting it to Central Asia and Afghanistan, almost parallel to Pakistani road network connecting Gwadar port, says it all.

India’s surge to expand its influence in the West, using it as a base is well-known.

India-EU Free Trade Agreement, encompassing security and defence ties, is one of the most significant developments in this region with far reaching consequences for Pakistan’s security, particularly with respect to Gwadar port and Baluchistan.

While our adversaries are sowing hatred and separatist sentiments in the KP and Balochistan, we must ensure this does not spread to Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The people of these areas are also being targeted by enemy propaganda and subversion.

Unfortunately, some undemocratic actions by the central government erode their trust, creating a sense of insecurity.

Creating puppets to replace true representatives have often created grave consequences.

Creating harmony between societal environments and governance systems is essential for addressing security challenges.

We need leadership that can accurately identify and understand the most pressing transformations needed, and work on developing the most appropriate systems of governance, reshaping roles and responsibilities accordingly.

Considering the issue much beyond the ambit of my writing, I limit my recommendations to propose revitalizing of key national institutions.

Establishing a robust National Security Council, co-led by both civil and military leadership, replacing the current National Security Committee would enable a cohesive, integrated approach to security while ensuring the military stays out of domestic politics.

Though politically challenging, this reform would significantly strengthen national security.

To provide justice and fair play, the police culture, particularly within stations dealing directly with public issues, also requires reform.

Purposeful scrutiny of other vital institutions can significantly improve governance standards.

Visible efforts must be made to enhance inter-organizational cooperation and harmony.

Our educational system needs revamping by placing greater emphasis on character building and moral values.

Religious radicalization and its exploitation for partisan gain is a serious security challenge in Pakistan and needs a thoughtful remedy.

Ultimately, we must never forget that unity is strength.

We are like a fist when we are together.

“Together we stand, divided we fall”.

—The writer is Security Professional, entrepreneur and author, based in Dubai, UAE.