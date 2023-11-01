ISLAMABAD – National Savings has revised profit rates on its different products.

As per the media reports, the profit rates have been increased on Regular Income Certificates (RIC), Savings Accounts (SA), and Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC).

However, profit rates on Special Savings Certificates (SSC), Behbood Savings Certificates (BSC), and Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) have been decreased.

The profit rate on RIC has gone up by 96 bps to 16.1 per cent and that of SA by 100 bps to 20.5 per cent while the profit rate on STSC has been enhanced by 100 bps to 21.8 per cent.

The profit rate on BSC and PBA has decreased by 24 bps to 16.3 per cent each, while that on SSC has been revised downwards by 20 bps to 18 per cent.

Rate of return on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC) has not been revised.