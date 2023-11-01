RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Azerbaijan on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance defense and security cooperation between the two countries, the military chief said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said General Syed Asim Munir visited Azerbaijan on an official visit. The top general visit to the transcontinental nation aimed at bolstering military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration.

During his visit, Gen Asim called on Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Defense Minister, 1st Deputy Minister and Chief of General Staff, and Commander of Azerbaijan Air Force.

Army chief and top Azeri officials emphasized enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training. Gen Asim also appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

ISPR said Azerbaijan civil, and military leaders acknowledged the continued support of Pakistan and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their Armed Forces to a new level.

During visit to the General Staff Headquarters, COAS was warmly welcomed and presented with the Guard of Honour. COAS also laid floral wreath at Alley of Martyrs in Baku.