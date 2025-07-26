National Savings profit rates revised from July 2025 [Behbood, Defence Certificates Rates]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced another revision in the profit rates on various National Savings Schemes and Sarwa Islamic products with effect from July 28, 2028.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the profit rates on Special Savings Certificates, Accounts, and Defence Certificates have been reduced.

In addition, the profit on Regular Income Certificates, Bahbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit, and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts has also been decreased.

Following are the new profit rates:

Special Savings Certificates

Under the updated schedule, the Special Savings Certificates/Accounts will now offer 10.4% per annum for the first five profits (Rs. 5,200 per Rs100,000 per 6 months) and 11.0% per annum for the last profit (Rs. 5,500 per Rs. 100,000 per 6 months).

“Profit is paid bi-annually and subject to standard deductions: 15% for filers, 30% for non-filers, and 2.5% zakat where applicable,” it said.

Defence Savings Certificates

Investors in Defence Savings Certificates will now benefit from a progressive profit structure, reaching up to 200% over 10 years.

Annual profit rates start from 9% in Year 1 and climb steadily to 200% in Year 10**.

Regular Income Certificate

This product now offers Rs890 per month per Rs100,000 investment, equivalent to an annual return of 10.68%.

Special Schemes Profit Rates

Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioner’s Benefit Account, and Shuhada Family Welfare Account now offer Rs 1,080 monthly per Rs100,000 investment, reflecting a 12.96% annual return.

These schemes serve widows, senior citizens, disabled persons, retired government employees, and families of martyrs.

Short-Term Savings Certificates

Following are the new profit rates on Short Term Savings Certificates:

3-Months: 10.32% p.a. (Rs. 2,580 per Rs. 100,000)

6-Months: 10.20% p.a. (Rs. 5,100 per Rs. 100,000)

1-Yea: 10.14% p.a. (Rs. 10,140 per Rs. 100,000)

Savings Account Rate

The general Savings Account continues to offer 9.5% per annum, with profit subject to the usual taxes and zakat.

Updated Sarwa Islamic Accounts Profit Rate

Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) Profit rates are the following:

1-Year: 9.94% p.a. (Rs. 9,940 expected profit)

3-Year: 10.30% p.a. (Bi-annual payments, Rs. 5,150 per Rs. 100,000)

5-Year: 10.80% p.a. (Monthly payment, Rs. 900 per Rs. 100,000)

Sarwa Islamic Saving Account (SISA)

It offers 9.94% per annum with Rs. 828 monthly profit per Rs100,000. All Islamic accounts are subject to zakat and service charges as per regulations.