Interior Minister Naqvi, CM Bugti vow action against India-backed militants in Balochistan

QUETTA – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating India-backed terrorist networks operating in the province, vowing to bring all enemies of the state to justice.

The strong stance came during a high-level security meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta on Saturday.

The meeting, chaired jointly by the interior minister and the chief minister, focused on the law and order situation in Balochistan and reviewed in detail the ongoing counter-terrorism operations against elements referred to as “Fitna-e-Hindustan” — a term used by officials for Indian-sponsored terror activities.

Senior representatives from all major law enforcement agencies, including the Inspector General of Police Balochistan, IG Frontier Corps (North), DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), DIG Special Branch, DG Levies, and officials from the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, attended the session.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti briefed the participants on the current security environment, the implementation of the provincial action plan, and the coordinated strategy being pursued by provincial forces to ensure lasting peace. He also highlighted the obstacles hindering the action plan’s full implementation and suggested ways to remove them.

In his address, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that India-sponsored terrorists and their facilitators will not find shelter anywhere in Pakistan. “Their end will be an example for others,” he said. “No one who challenges the writ of the state will be spared — they will be dealt with firmly and decisively.”

He reiterated the federal government’s full support to the Balochistan government in its fight against terrorism, stressing that this battle is not just of the security agencies but of the entire Pakistani nation. He stated that the government has significantly tightened the noose around anti-state elements, adding that there is complete harmony between the federal and provincial governments in this mission.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti called for national unity in the fight against terrorism and emphasized that this war is a shared responsibility. “This is not the war of a single institution — it is a war of the people, and we are united,” he said.

He confirmed that operations against terrorists and subversive groups have been intensified, and assured the public that the sacrifices of the security forces and citizens will not go in vain. “We will establish peace in Balochistan at any cost,” he added.

Earlier, Minister Naqvi arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit, where he was received by provincial ministers and senior officials at the airport.

He later held a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, where both leaders discussed the province’s security situation and the efforts underway to dismantle India-backed terror networks. The two leaders paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs and offered prayers for their eternal peace.