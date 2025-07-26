NADRA shares update about date of birth correction on ID cards

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a public awareness campaign encouraging citizens to get their date of births corrected on their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

According to NADRA, many citizens’ CNICs only contain the year and month of birth, but not the exact day.

To avoid complications in legal matters and official documentation, individuals are advised to update their CNIC with the correct and complete date of birth in line with other supporting documents.

How to Correct Your Date of Birth

Use the Pak-ID mobile application for easy updates

Or visit the nearest NADRA Registration Centre with valid supporting documents

NADRA said it will only accept correction requests if documentary proof is provided

It warned that CNICs without a full date of birth may face issues in banking, passport, and legal processes.

This initiative is part of NADRA’s effort to streamline identity data and ensure that all citizens have standardized and legally valid identity records.