National Readers’ conference held to promote culture of reading, debate in Pakistan

Serena Hotels under the Public Diplomacy initiative sponsored the much-anticipated National Readers’ Conference (NRC) 2025.The event brought together a vibrant community of readers, writers, educators, and intellectuals to celebrate and promote the culture of reading in Pakistan.

The NRC 2025 served as a dynamic platform for discussions on the significance of literacy and education in shaping a progressive society. Esteemed speakers, including the Ambassador of Portugal, the First Secretary of the Embassy of Belgium Mr. GillezHachez, the Director General of the Civil Services Academy Lahore Mr. Farhan Aziz Khwaja, the national prize winners, author Dr. RakshandaParveen and Dr. Sadiqullah Khan, CEO of Devcom Mr. Muneer Ahmad and others.

The panel consisted of Reiki Master Ms. SadafRaza, Edtech Expert, Faisal Malik, writer and activist, Ms. SanobarNazir and Principal of RUNG School of Music and Arts Maya Sofia Hamidi. They discussed diverse topics related to literature, education, and the role of books in fostering critical thinking and creativity.

Speakers inspired the audience with their insights on specific topics. The event also featured engaging panel discussions, book launches, and interactive sessions that provided participants with unique opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and exchange ideas.

As part of the conference’s agenda, Read Pakistan hosted various competitions to encourage young readers and writers to showcase their talents. These included essay writing, poetry recitation, and storytelling competitions.

Winners were honored with shields, souvenirs, and cash prizes generously provided through in-kind support from the Embassy of Portugal and Embassy of Belgium.—APP