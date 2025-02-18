Ig Calls For Rapid Improvements In Model Police Stations

Inspector General of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, chaired a meeting to review the status and inauguration plans of model police stations in interior Sindh. The meeting, held at the Central Police Office Karachi, was attended in person by Additional IG Welfare & Works, DIGs of Finance, Headquarters, and AIGs of State Management, Operations, and M&P. DIGs from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad, along with relevant SSPs, participated via video link.

Divisional DIGs and district SSPs provided a detailed briefing on the renovation, available facilities, and operational plans for these model police stations. IG Sindh directed that the upgradation of all model police stations be completed at the earliest and that well-mannered, courteous, and experienced staff be deployed to ensure a citizen-friendly environment. With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, the IG stressed the need for enhanced security measures.

He instructed law enforcement officials to intensify efforts to apprehend habitual offenders and fugitives, as they are often involved in most crimes. Furthermore, he emphasized maintaining a clean and welcoming atmosphere at police stations to improve public trust and ensure efficient law enforcement operations.