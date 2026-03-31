Naqvi orders removal of illegally obtained citizenship records from NADRA database

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday directed authorities to remove individuals who have obtained Pakistani citizenship through illegal means from the national database.

The directive was issued during his visit to the headquarters of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), where he chaired a meeting and was briefed by the NADRA chairman on the organisation’s performance, as well as ongoing and future projects. The minister also lauded NADRA’s performance and its public service delivery.

During the meeting, the interior minister instructed that strict measures be taken to identify and eliminate records of individuals who have unlawfully acquired citizenship.

He stated that NADRA’s services have shown significant improvement over the past two years and emphasized that modern, state-of-the-art offices should be established on owned land rather than rented premises. He also called for the development of a master plan in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi further assured full cooperation at the ministerial level and coordination with relevant institutions to support NADRA’s initiatives.

According to the briefing, NADRA has implemented several steps to enhance service delivery for citizens. However, it was noted that the introduction of facial recognition-based biometric verification would require collaboration with other institutions.

The briefing also highlighted that NADRA has cancelled identity cards of hundreds of thousands of deceased individuals. A 30-day timeframe has been set for resolving identity card-related issues, while mobile SIMs registered in the names of deceased persons are being blocked in coordination with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).