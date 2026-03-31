LHC seeks replies from AGP on petitions challenging Punjab defamation law

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the Attorney General of Pakistan and the Assistant Advocate General Punjab to submit their responses on petitions challenging the Punjab Defamation Act 2024, a law criticised for allegedly restricting freedom of expression.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Anwaar Hussain on a set of petitions filed by journalists, media organisations and civil society representatives seeking to strike down the legislation.

Enacted in June 2024, the Punjab government maintained that the law was introduced to curb false, misleading and defamatory content across print, electronic, and social media platforms. However, the move faced strong opposition from political stakeholders, media groups, and human rights bodies. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has described the law as a potential threat to press freedom in the province.

During the proceedings, counsel Faisal Siddiqi, representing journalist bodies, argued that the provincial legislature did not have the authority to enact laws on defamation, asserting that the subject falls under federal jurisdiction. He also objected to certain clauses that extend additional protections to constitutional office holders and state functionaries, including the president, armed forces personnel, and senior members of the judiciary.

Another counsel, Asad Jamal, representing journalists Mansoor Ali Khan and Benazir Shah, referred to a social media post by Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb dated March 15, in which she warned of legal action against individuals allegedly spreading “fake news” regarding the purchase of a luxury aircraft. He contended that such instances demonstrate how the law could be invoked to pressure critics.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued notices to both federal and provincial law officers and instructed the provincial government’s counsel to submit records of the Punjab Assembly debates held on the legislation.