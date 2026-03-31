Punjab Sets Up Modern Daycare Centre for UHS Female Staff

The Punjab government on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art daycare centre at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to provide a safe and supportive environment to children of female staff.

Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development, Salma Saadia Temur, and Parliamentary Secretary for Specialised Healthcare, Rushda Lodhi, attended the inauguration as chief guests.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem, Registrar Kiran Fatima, along with a large number of female faculty and staff, were also present.

The facility has been established with funding from the Women’s Development Department under the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative Programme. The visiting dignitaries inspected the centre, cut a birthday cake with children, and were briefed on the services being offered.

The daycare centre includes age-appropriate rooms, trained caregivers, indoor play areas, sleeping and rest rooms, a secure check-in and monitoring system, and facilities for early childhood education and cognitive development.

Basic healthcare support, hygiene arrangements, and nutritious meal provisions have also been incorporated to ensure children’s well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Salma Temur said that daycare centres were being set up across public institutions in Punjab to support working women by ensuring a secure, conducive environment for their children. She expressed optimism that the target of establishing such facilities across the province would be achieved soon.

Ms Rushda Lodhi highlighted the vital role of women in society and appreciated their contributions, noting that recent initiatives by the Punjab government were receiving broad recognition.

Prof Rathore termed the initiative a reflection of the government’s commitment to acknowledging women’s role in institutional development. He said the daycare centre would help female employees balance professional and domestic responsibilities.

He also briefed participants on UHS’s women empowerment initiative, “Pyari Beti”, which focuses on creating awareness among adolescent girls about reproductive health.