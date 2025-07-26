Murree, Galiyat at Risk of Landslides as Punjab braces for another Wet Spell

LAHORE – A fresh monsoon spell is expected to slam Punjab from July 28 to 31, with widespread rainfall predicted across region. According to PDMA Punjab, heavy rain may trigger landslides in Murree and Galiyat, prompting a safety alert for residents and tourists.

Ahead of wet spell, provincial authorities issued fresh alert as weather system is expected to bring widespread rainfall to various districts, raising concerns over potential hazards, especially in hilly region.

PDMA Punjab officials said the upcoming monsoon spell will last from July 28 to July 31, with heavy to moderate rain predicted in several parts of region. Areas expected to be most affected include Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad.

Monsoon Rains in Pakistan

Additional districts such as Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Okara are also likely to receive rainfall during the same period.

From July 29 onward, rain is also forecasted in southern and southwestern parts of Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur.

PDMA also specifically warned of potential landslides in Murree and Galiyat due to intense rainfall. Residents and tourists have been advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable hilly regions.

The new alert comes after tragic monsoon spell earlier this month, in which more than 250 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents. That spell also caused significant damage to infrastructure, homes, and road networks.