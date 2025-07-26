Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE from Sept.9-28, confirms ACC Chief Naqvi

DUBAI – Asia Cup 2025 is officially set to take place in United Arab Emirates UAE running from September 9 to 28, with matches scheduled across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, confirmed Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The confirmation ends weeks of speculation surrounding the tournament’s venue and clears the way for India’s participation. Cricket fans worldwide can now look forward to a blockbuster event, featuring the continent’s top cricketing nations.

Asia Cup 2025

One of tournament’s most anticipated showdowns, Pakistan vs India is likely to take center stage, with officials indicating that up to three encounters between the two arch-rivals are possible. According to an ACC official speaking to PTI, the group stage clash between India and Pakistan is “expected to go ahead as planned.”

This edition of the Asia Cup promises to be a high-octane affair, especially with the tournament returning to the UAE where Asia’s top cricket’s cricket event occurred this year.